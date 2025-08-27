JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. Nice has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

