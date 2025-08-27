JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Price

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $291.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

