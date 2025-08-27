K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 80,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 149,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Price Performance

K92 Mining Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.