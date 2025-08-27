KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $62.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.7778.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

Insider Transactions at KBR

Institutional Trading of KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KBR opened at $51.20 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.