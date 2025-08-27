Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 5,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kelly Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kelly Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.1%

Kelly Services stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $499.52 million, a PE ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,801.44. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

