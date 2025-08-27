Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) & Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Head to Head Contrast

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Kelly Services has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kelly Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $4.33 billion 0.12 -$600,000.00 ($0.20) -70.85 Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.42 $246.06 million $4.62 16.20

This table compares Kelly Services and Korn/Ferry International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Korn/Ferry International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kelly Services. Kelly Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korn/Ferry International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kelly Services pays out -150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Korn/Ferry International has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Korn/Ferry International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kelly Services and Korn/Ferry International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kelly Services currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.43%. Korn/Ferry International has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Kelly Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than Korn/Ferry International.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Korn/Ferry International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services -0.14% 5.65% 2.72% Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21%

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats Kelly Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services to pre-K-12 school districts and education organizations. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers managed service provider, recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and executive coaching programs to customers on a global basis that includes its RocketPower brand. The International segment provides staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and permanent placement services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, Italy, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.