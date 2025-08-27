Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574,253 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $55,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

