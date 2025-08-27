Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,423,000 after purchasing an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,128,000 after buying an additional 270,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

