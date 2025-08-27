Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,148 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.76% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $58,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.