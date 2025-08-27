Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $61,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

