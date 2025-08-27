Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lazard by 2,324.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,099,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,753,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,077,000 after purchasing an additional 134,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Lazard by 141.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,263,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lazard by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,153,000 after purchasing an additional 180,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,214,000 after purchasing an additional 406,232 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

