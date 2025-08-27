LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.58.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $69,140.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $71,075.92. This represents a 49.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $83,736.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,125.14. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 281.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 69.0% in the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 66.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.3% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

