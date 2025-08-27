Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $32.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.1111.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Liquidia Technologies Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.14. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.00.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 376,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,240. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Krepp sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $38,170.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 142,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,885.72. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,277 shares of company stock worth $1,469,392. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

