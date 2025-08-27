Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Company Profile

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

