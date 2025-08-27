Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Loar were worth $55,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 5,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of LOAR opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Loar’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

