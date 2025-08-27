Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $554.00 at TD Cowen

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $390.00 to $554.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $424.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $200.63 and a one year high of $426.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 59,901 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $385.16 per share, for a total transaction of $23,071,469.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,947,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,279,354.88. This represents a 3.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $959,380.40. The trade was a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 301,740 shares valued at $109,461,331. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,406,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,260,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

