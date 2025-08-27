MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Raised to $8.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

MannKind Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

