Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,729.90. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $100,493.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,602.39. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,863 shares of company stock worth $204,575 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PRGO opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.