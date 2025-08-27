Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AdvanSix by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in AdvanSix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $552.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. AdvanSix has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $33.00.
AdvanSix Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
AdvanSix Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
