Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 16,467 Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 713.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $386.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 492,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $2,617,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,100,807 shares in the company, valued at $69,565,285.17. The trade was a 3.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.