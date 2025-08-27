Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,910 Shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. $FCBC

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Community Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Community Bancshares stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

About First Community Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

