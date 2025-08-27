Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$10.50.
MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.
