Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.8750.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Methanex by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 376,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Methanex has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

