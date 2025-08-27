Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. BTIG Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.7%

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $207,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,578,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065,285.50. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,411.89. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,945 shares of company stock worth $1,588,371. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 321,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

