Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.0909.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 41,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $280,959.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,532,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,320,779.26. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $645,472.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,634.80. This represents a 53.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,945 shares of company stock worth $1,588,371 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

MCW stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $265.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

