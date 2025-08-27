Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $54.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monopar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Chandler Robinson sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,880. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto sold 8,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $356,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,440. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

