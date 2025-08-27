Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Figma (NYSE:FIG)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Get Figma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

View Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Price Performance

Insider Activity at Figma

Shares of NYSE:FIG opened at $70.01 on Monday. Figma has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $103,804,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 834,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,312,896. This represents a 79.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of Figma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,639,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,606,874.24. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.