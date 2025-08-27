Morgan Stanley Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $25.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

