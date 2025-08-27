Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Coty stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Coty has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Srinivasan bought 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,034.56. This trade represents a 399.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,127,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,938,961.12. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $52,449,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $28,473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $15,829,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 3,333,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coty by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 2,660,221 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

