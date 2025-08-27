Morgan Stanley Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $115.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

