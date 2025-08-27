Morgan Stanley Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $23.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $92,607,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.