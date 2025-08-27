Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.6923.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MUR opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

