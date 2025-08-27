National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

