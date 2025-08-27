Navitas Semiconductor’s (NVTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.02. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 238,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $1,790,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,990. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $8,137,980.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,420,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,058,458.63. This trade represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,117,221 shares of company stock valued at $80,532,953 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,332.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,604,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,742.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 794,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $3,309,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

