NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $892,092.49. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,951.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $245,525 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $13,894,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 652,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 406,004 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,801,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 328,468 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

