New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. $NYMT Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 130,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 154,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 133,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYMT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

