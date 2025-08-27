NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.NewJersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

