NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New £116 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £108 to £116 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £116.

NXT opened at £122.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £121.76 and a 200 day moving average of £116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,028 and a fifty-two week high of £131.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

