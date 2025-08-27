Nextracker Inc. $NXT Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 323.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 796.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $70.14.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,822 shares of company stock worth $10,836,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXT

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.