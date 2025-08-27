Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

EFRTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

