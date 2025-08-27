NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of NiSource worth $58,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 48.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in NiSource by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NiSource by 57.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NiSource Stock Down 0.6%

NI stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

