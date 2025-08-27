Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Holdings Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $5,448,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 141,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

