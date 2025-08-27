Northern Trust Corp Has $57.79 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $57,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,612,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,730,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

