Northern Trust Corp Has $62.65 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $62,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Johnson Rice cut Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.