Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $62,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 327,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 406,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.