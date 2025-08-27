Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,415 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $62,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,509,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,089 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,150.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 143,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 303,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 1.3%

NJR stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Report on NJR

NewJersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.