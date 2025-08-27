Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Corebridge Financial worth $62,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after buying an additional 172,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,178.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 1,499,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

