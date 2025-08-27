Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,487,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $59,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYG opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

