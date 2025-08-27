Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of Hexcel worth $57,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

HXL opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

