Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,493 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Dropbox worth $59,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,997 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 524.8% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,879,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,566 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,797,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,015,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 482,121 shares in the company, valued at $13,475,281.95. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $2,560,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,061,314.78. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,572 shares of company stock valued at $15,930,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

